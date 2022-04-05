Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Traditional fire use is declining globally – here's why that's a problem

By Cathy Smith, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Leverhulme Centre for Wildfires, Environment and Society, Royal Holloway University of London
Jayalaxshmi Mistry, Professor of Environmental Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
Ol Perkins, PhD Candidate in Environmental Modelling, King's College London
Share this article
Greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb, and so you might expect more of Earth’s surface to be engulfed by fires each year. But satellite data shows that the reverse is true: the area of the world’s land burned by fires shrank in recent decades.

That might not be a good thing, though. Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Any plans to dim the Sun and cool the Earth must be led by those most affected by climate change
~ Energy bills: why yours is now so expensive, and where all the money goes
~ Why it makes good business sense for your employer to look after your mental health
~ Ukraine: Russia boasts of its precision missiles – so why are hospitals being destroyed?
~ South African soul star Simphiwe Dana's new show is about healing
~ How legal hunting supports African rhino conservation
~ South Africa has had lots of rain and most dams are full, but water crisis threat persists
~ 3D printing offers African countries an advantage in manufacturing
~ How multinationals avoid taxes in Africa and what should change
~ Hungary: election triumph for Viktor Orbán is a warning to progressive parties seeking a marriage of convenience with the far right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter