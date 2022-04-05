Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The delicate balance between grocery store profit and food security

By Janet Music, PhD Student, Social Anthropology, Dalhousie University
Sylvain Charlebois, Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Professor in Food Distribution and Policy, Dalhousie University
Food prices in Canada continue to soar in the face of labour shortages, the rising cost of goods and supply chain disruptions. Statistics Canada recently reported that the food inflation rate in the country has reached 7.4 per cent and that it will most likely rise again in the coming months.

Last December, Canada’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


