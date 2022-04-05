Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jada Pinkett Smith and Black women's hair: History of disrespect leads to the CROWN Act

By Cheryl Thompson, Assistant Professor, Performance, Ryerson University
Until Black women can wear their hair how they want without risk of ridicule, reprimand or termination, a joke targetting Black hair is no laughing matter.The Conversation


