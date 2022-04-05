Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Put women at the heart of global economic recovery: that's Indonesia's task at the 2022 G20 summit

By Resya Kania, Post Graduate Researcher, School of Social Policy, University of Birmingham, University of Birmingham
Empowering women can be a solution to the economic slowdown and health crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As the host of the G20 2022 Summit, Indonesia should focus on the issue.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


