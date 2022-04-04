Cyberattacks have yet to play a significant role in Russia’s battlefield operations in Ukraine – cyberwarfare experts explain the likely reasons
By Nadiya Kostyuk, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology
Erik Gartzke, Professor of Political Science, University of California San Diego
Cyberattacks can be devastating, just not on the battlefield, according to researchers who looked at 10 years of armed conflicts around the world.
- Monday, April 4, 2022