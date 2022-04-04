Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IPCC says the tools to stop catastrophic climate change are in our hands. Here's how to use them

By Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Head of Energy, Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Annette Cowie, Adjunct Professor, University of New England
Jake Whitehead, E-Mobility Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Peter Newman, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
The outlook for potential emissions reduction is far better than in earlier assessments, thanks to the plunging costs of clean energy technologies.The Conversation


