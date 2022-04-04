Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Nothing left in the tank’: resigning Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein deserves credit on COVID and economics

By Michael Lester, Casual Academic, University of Tasmania
Share this article
Gutwein left saying he had held the ‘best job in the world’ but the responsibility had taken its toll and he had ‘nothing left in the tank’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Viktor Orbán: Hungary's controversial authoritarian prime minister secures yet another term in national election
~ Ukraine war: inside the complex web of Russia's warring intelligence agencies
~ Why you really wouldn't want to have blue blood
~ What is a dwarf planet?
~ Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future
~ Humanitarian aid workers need security, rights and better pay
~ Amazon, Starbucks and the sparking of a new American union movement
~ Reliable death tolls from the Ukraine war are hard to come by – the result of undercounts and manipulation
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson set for historic Supreme Court confirmation vote: 3 essential reads
~ Saudi Arabia: Uyghur girl, 13, among four ‘facing deportation’ and torture in China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter