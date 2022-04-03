Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian writing and publishing faces 'grinding austerity' as funding continues to decline

By Ben Eltham, Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Share this article
Funding for writing and publishing is not just low: it’s also declining. Ben Eltham looks at a grim federal budget for literature, in the context of ongoing neglect for written culture in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chinese students are becoming more politically active in Australian elections – but it comes at a risk
~ Australia plans to be a big green hydrogen exporter to Asian markets – but they don’t need it
~ The metaverse has been heavily hyped – but it could enable entirely new ways of screen production
~ 'Ukraine biolabs': how attempts to debunk a conspiracy theory only helped it spread
~ Flexibility makes us happier, with 3 clear trends emerging in post-pandemic hybrid work
~ Despite record job vacancies, Australians shouldn't expect big pay rises anytime soon – and here's why
~ Canada: An invader, warrior, peacekeeper and arms supplier in conflicts near and far
~ Stolen real estate — like blood diamonds — is funding deadly conflicts
~ How Québec's abandoned logging roads are damaging lakes, rivers and streams — and putting wildlife at risk
~ Creative sentencing improves workplace safety: Why don't we use it more?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter