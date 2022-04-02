Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor's plans for aged care are targeted but fall short of what's needed

By Hal Swerissen, Emeritus Professor, La Trobe University
In his budget reply speech this week, opposition leader Anthony Albanese promised a plan to fix the “crisis in aged care”.

Labor’s aged care package includes 24/7 registered nurses for all residential care facilities, better pay for aged care workers, more care, better food for residents, and greater accountability for providers.

The immediate cost of Labor’s commitments is estimated at A$2.5…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


