Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Conviction of 13 youth activists is a shameful act to suppress dissent

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Today’sconviction of 13 activists from the citizen movement Lutte pour le Changement (LUCHA) by a military court in Beni is a scandalous attempt to silence critical voices, said Amnesty International. The activists – who have already been held arbitrarily for five months – were sentenced to a further 12 months in prison for their participation […] The post DRC: Conviction of 13 youth activists is a shameful act to suppress dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ What countries have nuclear weapons, and where are they?
~ Three weeks of intensified judicial persecution of journalists in Myanmar
~ Ukraine refugees: six practical steps to rise to the challenge
~ Ukraine: are reports of Russian troops mutinying and deserting true? It's happened before
~ New scorecards show under 1% of reported rapes lead to conviction – criminologist explains why England's justice system continues to fail
~ There is a window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women, but it is rapidly closing.
~ Bahrain: Human rights defender at risk of blindness due to denial of medical care
~ Turkey: Path to impunity and injustice for Khashoggi murder must not be taken
~ Polish Activists Arrested for Saving Lives
~ No ‘Beautiful Game’ Without Rights in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter