Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is a window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women, but it is rapidly closing.

By Amnesty International
Since the Taliban seized power seven months ago, Women and girls in Afghanistan have almost disappeared from the public life. This includes most of the several million girls who were enrolled in schools, the 88,000 female students who were studying at public and private universities, and the many many women barred from returning to their […] The post There is a window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women, but it is rapidly closing. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


