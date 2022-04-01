Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tomorrow's COVID safety guidelines will be different from today's – but that doesn't mean yesterday's were wrong

By Michael Williams, Associate Professor of Surgery and Public Policy, University of Virginia
The constantly changing COVID-19 rules can be frustrating. But this pandemic is like no other public health crisis in history. It is better to think of the virus and US responses the way we think about hurricanes.The Conversation


© The Conversation


