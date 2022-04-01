Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Authorities must respect peoples’ right to protest

By Amnesty International
Responding to the recent arrests and use of unlawful force by Sri Lankan authorities against protestors gathered outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence to agitate against the economic crisis in the country, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Director, Yamini Mishra, said: “The Sri Lankan authorities must not use unnecessary or excessive force to disperse protesters who are suffering the consequences of an economic crisis […] The post Sri Lanka: Authorities must respect peoples’ right to protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


