More permanent skilled visas are a big deal. The government is heading in the right direction
By Henry Sherrell, Deputy Program Director (Migration), Grattan Institute
Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Will Mackey, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Australia’s debates about migration tend to focus too much on numbers, and not enough on who we choose. Accepting 30,000 more skilled permanent workers is a good move – but there’s more to be done.
- Thursday, March 31, 2022