Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More permanent skilled visas are a big deal. The government is heading in the right direction

By Henry Sherrell, Deputy Program Director (Migration), Grattan Institute
Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Will Mackey, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Australia’s debates about migration tend to focus too much on numbers, and not enough on who we choose. Accepting 30,000 more skilled permanent workers is a good move – but there’s more to be done.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Torture in Syrian Prisons is Not a Joke
~ Kyrgyzstan: Spate of Criminal Cases Against Journalists
~ Explainer: what is Ramadan and why does it require Muslims to fast?
~ Indonesia battles a push to postpone elections - and undermine its fragile democracy
~ Diplomacy is essential to a peaceful world, so why did DFAT's funding go backwards in the budget?
~ China: Free Uyghur Scholar’s Students
~ Tensions mount in Karabakh as parties exchange blame
~ How we think about immunity can help us navigate COVID-19 risks together
~ The political opportunities and challenges of Canada's new $9.1B climate plan
~ Putting te Tiriti at the centre of Aotearoa New Zealand’s public policy can strengthen democracy – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter