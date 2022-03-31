Putting te Tiriti at the centre of Aotearoa New Zealand’s public policy can strengthen democracy – here's how
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Heather Came, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Public Health, Auckland University of Technology
Tim McCreanor, Professor Race Relations, Health and Wellbeing, Massey University
David Seymour says misinterpretation of the Treaty risks creating an ‘ethno-state’. But ‘Critical Tiriti Analysis’ aims to enhance democracy by ensuring a Māori voice at the heart of policy making.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 31, 2022