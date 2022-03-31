Our cities are making us fat and unhealthy – a 'healthy location index' can help us plan better
By Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
Lukas Marek, Researcher and lecturer in Spatial Data Science, University of Canterbury
How we design our cities can make it harder to be healthy. City planners are now able to quantify the different elements that are affecting our health and well-being.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 31, 2022