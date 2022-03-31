Tolerance.ca
Ukraine peace negotiations: how far are the two sides from a settlement that could stick?

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey has brought little progress towards a ceasefire, let alone a peace agreement. Based on statements by both Moscow and Kyiv, it appears that there is some consensus on the issues that need to be negotiated, but little on what the sides might consider acceptable solutions.

The current Ukrainian position is centred around two main issues: neutrality and territorial integrity. The former…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


