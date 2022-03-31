Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Jamal Khashoggi murder trial must not be moved to Saudi Arabia

By Amnesty International
Following a request today by the prosecutor in the case against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that their trial in absentia be suspended and the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia, Tarik Beyhan, Amnesty International Turkey's Campaign Director said: "If the prosecutor's request is granted, then instead of prosecuting […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


