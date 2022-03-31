Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: UN Creates Rights Monitor

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council took a critical step on March 31, 2022, to promote justice for human rights violations in Nicaragua, Human Rights Watch said today. The council adopted a resolution to establish a group of human rights experts on Nicaragua with a mandate to “conduct thorough and independent investigations into all alleged human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The Kuti clan protesting through music, and other Nigerians who sang against apartheid
~ The climate consequences for Nepal of the war in Ukraine
~ Can nuclear power secure a path to net zero?
~ Guilt: when it is useful – and what to do if it takes over your life
~ From Nigeria to the world: Afrobeats is having a global moment
~ 2022 Grammys: what Fela Kuti has to do with West Africa's growing pop fame
~ Who is Nigerian music star Wizkid -- and why is he taking over the world?
~ Russia's disappearing independent media: why they closed
~ Transgender people of color face unique challenges as gender discrimination and racism intersect
~ Famines: what 20th century food crises tell us about how to cope with the Ukraine fallout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter