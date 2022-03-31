Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: why the current surge in cases is a problem for some countries but not others

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Share this article
Just when it looked like COVID cases were starting to fall after the high peaks of January, infections are rising once again around the world. The main driver of this latest surge is the more infectious BA.2 sub-lineage of the omicron variant, which has been becoming more common ever since Christmas.

In the UK, increased social mixing and waning vaccine effectiveness – even in those who have had a booster dose –…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three reasons why you feel stressed when trying to relax – and what you can do about it
~ Labor's budget reply goes big on aged care, similar on much else
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese treads cautious path in navigating around giveaway budget
~ What is aphasia? An expert explains the condition forcing Bruce Willis to retire from acting
~ A new way to pick the best school for your child
~ Much of the cost of dementia care in aging Native American adults is due to hospitalization
~ Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
~ Brains are bad at big numbers, making it impossible to grasp what a million COVID-19 deaths really means
~ Criminal justice algorithms: Being race-neutral doesn’t mean race-blind
~ Transgender women are finding some respect in India, but a traditional gender-nonconforming group – hijras – remains stigmatized
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter