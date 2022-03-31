Brains are bad at big numbers, making it impossible to grasp what a million COVID-19 deaths really means
By Lindsey Hasak, Doctoral Candidate in Developmental and Psychological Sciences, Stanford University
Elizabeth Y. Toomarian, Director, Brainwave Learning Center, Synapse School & Research Associate, Stanford University
The brain can count small numbers or compare large ones. But it struggles to understand the value of a single large number. This fact may be influencing how people react to numbers about the pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 31, 2022