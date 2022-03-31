Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Rohingya Deported to Myanmar Face Danger

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, March 7, 2021.  © AP Photo/Channi Anand (New York) – The Indian government’s forced return of an ethnic Rohingya woman to Myanmar on March 22, 2022 highlights the life-threatening risks facing Rohingya refugees in India, Human Rights Watch said today. International law prohibits the forced return of refugees to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened. Rohingya Muslim refugees in India face tightened restrictions, arbitrary detention, violent attacks often incited…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


