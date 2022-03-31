Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine – TikTok and other platforms must change their algorithms

By paulinea
NewsDespite promises to the contrary, TikTok is feeding false and misleading content about the war in Ukraine to its users, according to an investigation by NewsGuard. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on social media platforms in general and TikTok in particular to modify their algorithms.Who would have thought that users of TikTok, a social media platform that enables people to create and share funny video clips, would find a video glorifying Chechen soldiers being sent to Ukraine


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


