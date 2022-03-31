Tolerance.ca
What are 'binaural beats' and do they affect our brain?

By Monica Barratt, Vice Chancellor’s Senior Research Fellow, Social and Global Studies Centre and Digital Ethnography Research Centre, RMIT University
Alexia Maddox, Research Fellow, Blockchain Innovation Hub, RMIT, RMIT University
Jenny L. Davis, Senior Lecturer in the School of Sociology, Australian National University
Naomi Smith, Lecturer in Sociology, Federation University Australia
You might have seen online or heard about “binaural beats”, which have been described as “digital drugs”.

Listening to binaural beats has been claimed to help with sleep, stress, anxiety and cognition, and there’s much discussion…The Conversation


