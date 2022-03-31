Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia is set to launch its pilot emissions trading scheme. Here’s what we know

By Mei Zi Tan, Senior Analyst, ClimateWorks Australia
Fikri Muhammad, Senior Analyst (Economics and Governance), ClimateWorks Australia
Share this article
Indonesia has embarked on its carbon-pricing journey. However, many elements regarding the scheme remain unknown. Here’s what we need to know before the pilot project commenced.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Africa's heritage restitution debate extends to audio and visual archives
~ Does the pre-election budget address ways to realistically 'close the gap' for Indigenous people?
~ Universities must act to prevent espionage and foreign interference, but our national laws still threaten academic freedom
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg is optimistic about wage growth
~ Iran: Women Blocked From Entering Stadium
~ Ukraine: Civilians in Besieged Chernihiv Need Access to Essentials
~ The Gap will never close if Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students don’t feel safe on university campuses
~ What are 'binaural beats' and do they affect our brain?
~ The budget hands out $21 billion for 'regional Australia', but a quarter of it is going to a single project in Queensland
~ Trauma and loss define Mandy Beaumont's unapologetically feminist debut novel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter