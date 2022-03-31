Tolerance.ca
Trauma and loss define Mandy Beaumont's unapologetically feminist debut novel

By Natalie Kon-yu, Senior Lecturer, Literature and Gender Studies, Victoria University
After it happened, I’d walk in slow circles outside the house looking for her, my feet hardening and my skin turning a deep red.

So begins The Furies, the work of debut novelist Mandy Beaumont.

We are propelled forward, desperate to know what “it” might have been. What is this event that leaves Cynthia, a 16-year-old in rural Queensland, to fend for herself in deeply unyielding worlds?

As we plunge further into the novel, we are moved between the past and the present, between what Cynthia knows for sure and what she struggles…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


