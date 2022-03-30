Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grading students may be as easy as ABC, but evidence shows better ways to improve learning

By Joanna Tai, Senior Research Fellow, Deakin University
David Boud, Alfred Deakin Professor and Director, Centre for Research on Assessment and Digital Learning, Deakin University
Margaret Bearman, Associate Professor (Assessment and Digital Learning), Deakin University
Grades may be a crude incentive for students aspiring to the highest performance, but they have little influence on those who take satisfaction from the learning process.The Conversation


