Human Rights Observatory

The hijab is not a symbol of gender oppression – but those who choose to wear it risk Islamophobia

By Irene Zempi, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Nottingham Trent University
Amina Easat-Daas, Lecturer in Politics, De Montfort University
In a recent New York Times podcast on the alleged “Trojan Horse” Islamisation of schools in Birmingham, England, a Muslim woman who worked in one of the schools under discussion relays what happened when she started wearing the hijab. She had just got married and non-Muslim colleagues interpreted her head covering…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


