Planting trees can help the climate, but only if we also stop burning fossil fuels

By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Amy Luers, Affiliate Professor, Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Kirsten Zickfeld, Distinguished Professor of Climate Science, Simon Fraser University
Planting trees and preventing deforestation can store carbon in nature, but the effect may only temporary. If we also eliminate emissions from fossil fuels, even this temporary effect is important.The Conversation


