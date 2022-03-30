Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Article withdrawn on March 30 2022

By Stephen Harris, News Editor, The Conversation
Share this article
On Tuesday March 29, The Conversation published an article entitled “Ivana Bacik: Labour is small in Ireland but it’s worth keeping an eye on the party’s new leader.” Following review by senior editors, we have since decided to remove the article from the site after finding that it did not meet our editorial guidelines.

We found that the author’s affiliation with the Irish Labour Party (which was disclosed, in part, prior to publication), along with the article’s tone and content, called into question whether it was sufficiently free from political bias.

This issue should…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The hijab is not a symbol of gender oppression – but those who choose to wear it risk Islamophobia
~ IVF add-ons: why you should be cautious of these expensive procedures if you're trying to conceive
~ Ukraine war: Turkey's unique role in peace negotiations
~ Online posts may not reflect Chinese opinion when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
~ Planting trees can help the climate, but only if we also stop burning fossil fuels
~ Inside the Mediterranean sea’s ‘animal forests’: an encounter with the gorgonian corals
~ Despite its Oscar win, CODA is still a film that depicts deafness as a burden
~ Taliban Intensify Attacks on Afghan Media
~ Six journalists prosecuted in Jordan in past month
~ Drone warfare: Can international humanitarian law catch up with the technology?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter