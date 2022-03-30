Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Half of British people are seeing friends and leaving home less since the pandemic – new study

By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Two years on from the first pandemic lockdown in the UK, a new study by King’s College London and Ipsos MORI shows just how damaging COVID and the measures to control it have been.

In a representative sample of just over 1,200 people, a third of people say they’re lonelier and sleeping less well than before the pandemic. Nearly half are seeing friends less and leaving home less – and half are spending more time on screens. It’s no surprise, then, that a third of people feel…The Conversation


