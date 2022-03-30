Tolerance.ca
Student loans: would a graduate tax be a better option?

By Angus Holford, Research Fellow in the Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Essex
The UK government has announced plans to change the system of student loans in England, which will increase the amount of repayments collected from future graduates.

In 2017, the Institute for Fiscal Studies expected only 55% of the government's up-front spending on fees and maintenance loans to be repaid, with the rest to be contributed by taxpayers. This expected taxpayer contribution has since got…


© The Conversation


