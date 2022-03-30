Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science shows that BPA and other endocrine disruptors are harmful to human health, which should incite tighter regulations

By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Isabelle Plante, Associate Professor, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Share this article
More than two decades after the publication of Our Stolen Future, what is the state of research on endocrine disruptors? Are those sneaky contaminants continue to interfere with our hormones?

In the book, scientists Theo Colborn and John Peterson Myers, along with journalist Dianne Dumanoski, shed light on the terrible effects that many environmental contaminants are having on the health of living things, as they interact with the hormonal system, also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Drone warfare: Can international humanitarian law catch up with the technology?
~ Don't underestimate the value of giving feedback – new research shows people want to receive it
~ What the new science of authenticity says about discovering your true self
~ Yes, Putin and Russia are fascist – a political scientist shows how they meet the textbook definition
~ Black Lives Matter protests are shaping how people understand racial inequality
~ Restoring touch through electrodes implanted in the human brain will require engineering around a sensory lag
~ COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children may be inching closer to authorization – a pediatrician explains how they're being tested
~ Black college presidents had a tough balancing act during the civil rights era
~ Melatonin's role in protecting the heart – the evidence so far
~ Half of British people are seeing friends and leaving home less since the pandemic – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter