Science shows that BPA and other endocrine disruptors are harmful to human health, which should incite tighter regulations
By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Isabelle Plante, Associate Professor, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
More than two decades after the publication of Our Stolen Future, what is the state of research on endocrine disruptors? Are those sneaky contaminants continue to interfere with our hormones?
In the book, scientists Theo Colborn and John Peterson Myers, along with journalist Dianne Dumanoski, shed light on the terrible effects that many environmental contaminants are having on the health of living things, as they interact with the hormonal system, also…
- Wednesday, March 30, 2022