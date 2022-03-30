Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Evidence that Biometric Data Systems Imperil Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A United States military official takes the fingerprints of a man in Afghanistan.   © 2010 AP Photo/Julie Jacobson The Taliban control systems holding sensitive biometric data that Western donor governments left behind in Afghanistan in August 2021, putting thousands of Afghans at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. These digital identity and payroll systems contain Afghans’ personal and biometric data, including iris scans, fingerprints, photographs, occupation, home addresses, and names of relatives. The Taliban could use them to target perceived opponents, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers on the budget Labor can't oppose
~ Federal budget: $160 million for nature may deliver only pork and a fudge
~ Indonesia's claim that banning nickel exports spurs downstreaming is questionable
~ Poor policy and short sightedness: how the budget treats climate change and energy in the wake of disasters
~ Ensure Funding for UN Investigation in Ethiopia
~ EU: No Business as Usual at China Summit
~ Responding to Taliban Attacks on Women’s Rights
~ Bangladesh: Indigenous Activist Dies in Military Custody
~ There's $1.3 billion for women's safety in the budget and it's nowhere near enough
~ Still coughing after COVID? Here's why it happens and what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter