Human Rights Observatory

Responding to Taliban Attacks on Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women demonstrate for girls’ secondary schools to reopen, Kabul, Afghanistan, March 26, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin March 21: Taliban announce girls’ secondary schools will reopen March 23. March 23: Taliban announce girls’ secondary schools will remain closed until compliant with Islamic law. March 25: Taliban begin blocking women from air travel without a male family member. March 27: Taliban issue new rules banning women from parks in Kabul four days a week. These are the latest in a long string of broken promises and restrictions on the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


