Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Indigenous Activist Dies in Military Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists of Chittagong Hill Tracts Jana Sanghati Samiti stage a protest rally demanding the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 2, 2020. © 2020 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP Photos (New York) – The Bangladesh authorities should immediately conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the death in custody of an Indigenous political activist, Human Rights Watch said today. Any officers found responsible for Nabayan Chakma Milon’s torture and death should be held accountable.   The Chittagong…


© Human Rights Watch -


