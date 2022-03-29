Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Drones over Ukraine: fears of Russian 'killer robots' have failed to materialise

By Brendan Walker-Munro, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Drones have played a starring role in Ukraine’s defence against the ongoing Russian attack. Before the invasion experts believed Russia’s own fleets of “killer robots” were likely to be a far more potent weapon, but to date they have hardly been seen.

What’s going on? Ukraine’s drone program grew from a crowd-funded group of hobbyists, who appear to know and like their technology – even if it isn’t the cutting edge. Russia, on the other hand, seems to have swarms of next-generation autonomous weapons, but generals may…The Conversation


