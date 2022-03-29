Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Terra nullius has been overturned. Now we must reverse aqua nullius and return water rights to First Nations people

By Melissa Kennedy, Research Fellow - Participatory research and engagement, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Kennedy, Enterprise Principle Fellow in Cultural Economies and Sustainability, The University of Melbourne
Sangeetha Chandrashekeran, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Melbourne
Water rights are beginning to be allocated to Indigenous Australians – but there’s a long way to go to reverse the legal fiction of aqua nullius.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


