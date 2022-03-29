What's next with face masks? Keep wearing them in public, wear the best mask available and pay attention to fit
By Catherine Clase, Physician, epidemiologist, professor, McMaster University
Charles-Francois de Lannoy, Assistant Professor, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Ken G. Drouillard, Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, University of Windsor
Scott Laengert, PhD Student, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
We tested well-fitting cloth masks made from 16 kinds of cotton, on human participants, to see how many provided filtration comparable with a certified medical mask. Most of them did.
© The Conversation
