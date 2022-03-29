Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using AI in agriculture could boost global food security – but we need to anticipate the risks

By Asaf Tzachor, Research Affiliate, Centre for the Study of Existential Risks, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of the fourth agricultural revolution. Here are some of the risks we need to be aware of when it comes to agricultural AI – and how to lessen them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: Ordinary Belarusians are also being victimized by Russia
~ How MBA programs can remove disability-related barriers
~ Pluto: 'recent' volcanism raises puzzle – how can such a cold body power eruptions?
~ COVID in Afghanistan: low vaccine coverage and a crumbling health system could trigger a humanitarian crisis
~ What is an inverting yield curve and does it mean we're heading for a recession?
~ Africa's wars are hurting its rich heritage: how the law can help
~ Ethiopia's war in Tigray risks wiping out centuries of the world's history
~ Timbuktu manuscripts placed online are only a sliver of West Africa's ancient archive
~ Pause PISA international standardized student testing — it's been two years of pandemic schooling stress
~ Here's how the new global treaty on plastic pollution can help solve this crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter