Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Release nine Coptic Christians detained for attempting to rebuild church

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Egyptian authorities must immediately release nine Coptic Christians who were arbitrarily detained after peacefully protesting against the authorities’ refusal to rebuild a church that had burned down over five years ago, Amnesty International said today. On 30 January 2022, Egyptian security forces arrested nine residents of Ezbet Farag Allah village in el-Minya governorate, all Coptic […] The post Egypt: Release nine Coptic Christians detained for attempting to rebuild church appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Ukraine war: Ordinary Belarusians are also being victimized by Russia
~ How MBA programs can remove disability-related barriers
~ Using AI in agriculture could boost global food security – but we need to anticipate the risks
~ Pluto: 'recent' volcanism raises puzzle – how can such a cold body power eruptions?
~ COVID in Afghanistan: low vaccine coverage and a crumbling health system could trigger a humanitarian crisis
~ What is an inverting yield curve and does it mean we're heading for a recession?
~ Africa's wars are hurting its rich heritage: how the law can help
~ Ethiopia's war in Tigray risks wiping out centuries of the world's history
~ Timbuktu manuscripts placed online are only a sliver of West Africa's ancient archive
~ Pause PISA international standardized student testing — it's been two years of pandemic schooling stress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter