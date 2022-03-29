Tolerance.ca
'Putin is Hitler': why we use analogies to talk about the Ukraine war, and how they can lead to peace

By David Mitchell, Assistant Professor in Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation, Trinity College Dublin
Metaphors, analogies and comparisons abound when talking about the war in Ukraine, but are they helpful? An expert in peace and conflict resolution explains.The Conversation


