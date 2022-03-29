Endometriosis can end women's careers and stall their education. That's everyone's business
By Ingrid Rowlands, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Gita Mishra, Professor of Life Course Epidemiology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Jason Abbott, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, UNSW Sydney
Some women with endometriosis are in so much pain, they’re giving up work. Others are struggling at work or uni. Here’s how we support women with this debilitating disease.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 29, 2022