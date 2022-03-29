Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA, Qatar Should Meet Rights Commitments

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Construction workers at the site of the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Doha, Qatar, November 12, 2018.  ©2018 Sharil Babu/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Journalists should press FIFA and Qatari authorities to address the serious ongoing human rights abuses in Qatar during the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha on March 31, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Ahead of the FIFA Congress, Human Rights Watch is releasing 10 questions that journalists should ask FIFA and Qatari authorities along with information about the issues drawn from the organization’s extensive research…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ‘Untimely’ death of soca singer Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart leaves Trinidad & Tobago in mourning
~ Cambodia: French Court Indicts Hun Sen Cronies
~ The 2018 childcare package was partly designed to help families work more. But the benefits were too modest to matter
~ Another mass bleaching event is devastating the Great Barrier Reef. What will it take for coral to survive?
~ Remaking history: cooking slippery, slimy and oozy historical recipes made me uncomfortably conscious of my own anatomy
~ Australia’s environment law doesn’t protect the environment – an alarming message from the recent duty-quashing climate case
~ Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health – and the planet
~ Supernovas, auroral sounds and hungry tides: unpacking First Nations knowledge of the skies
~ Now Shackleton's Endurance has been found, who determines what happens to the famous shipwreck?
~ There will be a world without Putin, but can we live in a world without Russia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter