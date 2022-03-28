Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Jailed Environmentalist Ends Hunger Strike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Morad Tahbaz © 2015 Morad Tahbaz/Facebook (Beirut) – An Iranian-American-British conservationist convicted in Iran on bogus national security charges has ended his weeklong hunger strike, Human Rights Watch said today. Morad Tahbaz went on a hunger strike after his temporary release abruptly ended before the Iranian new year. Iranian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release him and other environmentalists wrongfully jailed with him. On March 16, 2022, Iranian authorities released Tahbaz and allowed him to go to his family home in Tehran. But they…


© Human Rights Watch


