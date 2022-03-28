Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece facing a systemic press freedom crisis, say the Media Freedom Rapid Response and RSF

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsWithin the framework of their December 2021 joint mission, MFRR and RSF have concluded that the main challenges that the Greek independent media landscape has been facing, including the increase of the reporters’ insecurity, impediments to public interest journalism, and abusive lawsuits constitute systemic issues which call for public action. In light of these considerations, both NGOs have submitted recommendations to the Greek authorities and to the European community.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Ofsted has been dictating what "proper English" is – here's why that's a problem
~ Charities are contributing to growing mistrust of mental-health text support — here's why
~ What led to Antarctic explorer Captain Scott's death
~ Synik uses hip-hop to discuss Zimbabwe's issues despite the censors
~ War in Ethiopia: addressing mental health needs to be made a priority
~ Using animals for scientific research is still indispensable for society as we know it
~ South Africans have low trust in their police. Here's why
~ Ukrainian Heroes Street: the ideology behind street name changes
~ The Taliban is holding girls' education hostage in Afghanistan – the question is, why?
~ Why Nigeria's electricity grid collapses and how to shore it up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter