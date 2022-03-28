Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ofsted has been dictating what "proper English" is – here's why that's a problem

By Ian Cushing, Senior Lecturer in English and Education, Edge Hill University
Julia Snell, Associate Professor of English Language, University of Leeds
Share this article
England has had a schools inspectorate since 1839, first in the form of Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Schools and, since 1992, in the form of the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted). Our recently published research examines how the inspectorate has policed language…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece facing a systemic press freedom crisis, say the Media Freedom Rapid Response and RSF
~ Charities are contributing to growing mistrust of mental-health text support — here's why
~ What led to Antarctic explorer Captain Scott's death
~ Synik uses hip-hop to discuss Zimbabwe's issues despite the censors
~ War in Ethiopia: addressing mental health needs to be made a priority
~ Using animals for scientific research is still indispensable for society as we know it
~ South Africans have low trust in their police. Here's why
~ Ukrainian Heroes Street: the ideology behind street name changes
~ The Taliban is holding girls' education hostage in Afghanistan – the question is, why?
~ Why Nigeria's electricity grid collapses and how to shore it up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter