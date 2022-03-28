Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charities are contributing to growing mistrust of mental-health text support — here's why

By Christopher Burr, Ethics Fellow, Alan Turing Institute
Like many areas of society, mental healthcare has changed drastically as a result of the pandemic. Forced to adapt to a growing demand for counselling and crisis services, mental health charities have had to quickly increase their digital services to meet the needs of their users.

Unfortunately, some charities have experienced growing pains as they transition to an unfamiliar environment that increasingly involves the use of data-driven technologies,…The Conversation


