Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Synik uses hip-hop to discuss Zimbabwe's issues despite the censors

By Gibson Ncube, Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
“No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.” This is how British Somali poet Warsan Shire begins her now famous poem called Home. These words resonate with the experiences of many Zimbabweans who have been forced to leave their country in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

The beginning of the 2000s saw the rapid economic and political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece facing a systemic press freedom crisis, say the Media Freedom Rapid Response and RSF
~ Ofsted has been dictating what "proper English" is – here's why that's a problem
~ Charities are contributing to growing mistrust of mental-health text support — here's why
~ What led to Antarctic explorer Captain Scott's death
~ War in Ethiopia: addressing mental health needs to be made a priority
~ Using animals for scientific research is still indispensable for society as we know it
~ South Africans have low trust in their police. Here's why
~ Ukrainian Heroes Street: the ideology behind street name changes
~ The Taliban is holding girls' education hostage in Afghanistan – the question is, why?
~ Why Nigeria's electricity grid collapses and how to shore it up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter