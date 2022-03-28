Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ethiopia: addressing mental health needs to be made a priority

By Abel Fekadu Dadi, Outstanding Future Researcher, Menzies School of Health Research
Tesfaye B. Mersha, PhD, Associate Professor, UC Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children's, University of Cincinnati
Share this article
The effects of war on the mental wellbeing of people is given much less attention than the physical harms of conflict.

We have been researching and working on the mental health challenges faced by different sub-populations. In a recent opinion piece in The Lancet our group applied some of our earlier findings to the situation in Ethiopia.

The country is the second most populous in Africa. It has a total population…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece facing a systemic press freedom crisis, say the Media Freedom Rapid Response and RSF
~ Ofsted has been dictating what "proper English" is – here's why that's a problem
~ Charities are contributing to growing mistrust of mental-health text support — here's why
~ What led to Antarctic explorer Captain Scott's death
~ Synik uses hip-hop to discuss Zimbabwe's issues despite the censors
~ Using animals for scientific research is still indispensable for society as we know it
~ South Africans have low trust in their police. Here's why
~ Ukrainian Heroes Street: the ideology behind street name changes
~ The Taliban is holding girls' education hostage in Afghanistan – the question is, why?
~ Why Nigeria's electricity grid collapses and how to shore it up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter